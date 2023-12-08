A group of matriculants from Blikkiesdorp is living proof that where you come from does not determine where you are headed. The matriculants dazzled at their matric ball on Wednesday night and are hoping to do big things in the future.

One of these uitblinkers is Reagen Daniels, the son of the Blikkiesdorp activist Jerome Daniels. RED CARPET: Reagan Daniels with his partner The Hindle Road High learner tells the Daily Voice: “I made it, this is proof that you can do it no matter where you come from or what your circumstances might be.” Reagan, who was born in the Delft shack settlement, says although it was not easy, he remained focused and committed to his plan.

He says: “I created a plan. It started with me shifting my mindset and thinking positive to do well in school, and it will end with me becoming an occupational therapist who gives back to my community. “The matric ball is a celebration for making it this far, despite having to study with gunshots in the background.” GOOD TIME: The Daniels family at ball He also encouraged the youngsters in his area to kap aan, no matter their circumstances, adding: “I really want the community to see that they can also make it, al bly ons in sinkhuise, kan ons uitblinkers wees.”

Proud father Jerome encouraged parents to invest in their children and motivate them. He says: “Never doubt your children because all of them have hidden talents. We as parents need to give them the time and resources which you can provide and always be there for them don’t let your circumstances come between your child’s future. Parents of the matriculants organised tafels, and Jerome thanked the community for coming out to show their love and support, and congratulated all the other matriculants for making it this far.