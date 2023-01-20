Final arguments for the Lavender Hill man accused of mercilessly gunning down youngster Jordan Brown will be heard by the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court next week. Cole Nel returned to court on Thursday for the continuation of his bail hearing for the murder of Jordan and his dad Cheslin Nelson.

The Grade 5 pupil from Prince George Primary died in a hail of bullets after a lone gunman opened fire on Nelson, who was the leader of the Fast Guns gang, at his headquarters in Shepherd Way. During an explosive bail hearing, it was revealed that Nel committed his first murder at just 16 years old and was under house arrest at the time of Jordan’s murder. BID: Cole Nel seeks to get bail. According to Nel’s criminal record, he was convicted of murdering a member of the Mongrels gang in 2019 and after was given a sentence of five years’ correctional supervision. He was also charged with the murder of six-year-old Nathalia Pienaar but was later acquitted.