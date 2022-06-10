Three more people are accused of being involved in the mob justice attack on Bolt driver Abongile Mafalala. The family of 19-year-old Charne Johnson cried snot en trane as the trio charged with murder were sent to Pollsmoor Prison.

Johnson appeared at the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court alongside Antonio Bailey, 46, and Ivan Ruiters, 44, who were busted after being linked to videos of the vicious attack which went viral on social media. Mafalala, 30, was beaten to death by over 100 residents before he was set alight last week following false accusations that he had tried to kidnap two girls in Parkwood. SLAIN BOLT DRIVER: Abongile Mafalala, 30 His vehicle was also set on fire.

While Grassy Park cops initially arrested 14 people, it was revealed in court on Monday that the state prosecutor had only charged five people for Mafalala’s murder. The trio appeared nervous as they stood before Magistrate Goolam Bawa Thursday, while their families shouted that the charges were “lies”. According to the state prosecutor, the trio were being charged with murder, robbery and malicious damage to property.

He said Johnson was captured on a video viciously battering Mafalala with an iron pole or wooden plank. “Accused 8 [Bailey] can be seen dragging the deceased to the field where he is beaten while Accused 9 [Ruiters] can be seen stabbing the deceased. “At this stage, the docket is at the DPP’s [Director of Public Prosecutions] office and this is information obtained from the statements linking them to the crime scene.

“The state will be opposing bail and ask that the matter be postponed to Monday so they can appear along with the other [five] accused,” said the prosecutor. An emotional Ruiters pleaded with Bawa to release him, claiming he was only a bystander: “Ek het net daar gestaan. I saw the videos and I am nowhere near.” Bawa explained that their first appearance was not to judge whether they are guilty or not.