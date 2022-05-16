A local NGO gladdened the hearts, and feet, of 100 children in Kraaifontein at the weekend after handing over new school shoes. Youth Clouds of Heaven says they were sponsored 100 pairs of shoes by the Samaritan Shoes Project.

Members of the NGO fetched kids from earmarked homes to receive the shoes. Pupils from the Bernadino Heights and Scottsdene High schools first washed the feet of the little ones before they tried the shoes on for size. Labeeba Stanley from Youth Clouds of Heaven says it was wonderful seeing the smiles and excitement on the little faces as they found their perfect fit.

APPRECIATION: Labeeba Stanley, right, with teacher Delia Daniels in Kraaifontein “I’m so happy and thankful to the Samaritan Shoes Project for donating the shoes to our underprivileged community, and that we could bring happiness to the kids,” she says. “We made a day of it, the children played on a jumping castle and also received a boerewors roll, cooldrink and even a lucky packet to take home. “Thank you to the pupils and teachers of Bernadino High for being part of our project.

“We are slowly but surely rooting out the evil in our community.” Teacher Delia Daniels says getting pupils involved will teach them valuable life skills and to empathise with those less fortunate. “It was good to be part of this project and to see the smiles on the little faces of the children as they took off their old shoes and put on the new ones.