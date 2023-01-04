Hello 2023, happy New Year and compliments of the season to you all! I hope you’re all having an amazing holiday so far and spend this time making memories.

We are all still in a relaxed vibe and what better way to chill than to make a fire and braai? Everything can be made on the fire and as a bonus you can use paper plates and not stress about dishes. If you have your meat sorted and you are missing sides, all the supermarkets have stunning selections of ready-made salads and even puddings you can just pop on to the fire.

So, if you do not lus to make a salad or pud, go to the shops and get some. Another favourite is to have a tin of baked beans, sweet corn and chakalaka on hand. You can add the tin directly on the coals or grill to warm and you have an instant lekker side in no time.

Braai is one of my favourite kuier pastimes, and it helps with the prep when guests bring along their own meat and a side, a cooldrink and pudding. Many hands make light work, mos! Not to mention it’s easy on your beursie. So everyone can enjoy the festivities and eat like kings. If having a braai is not really your thing, all this week’s recipes can be made in the oven too, so you will not miss out.

Lamb Riblets Ingredients 1kg lamb riblets

2 tablespoons coarse black pepper or freshly grinded pepper 1 heaped teaspoon dried garlic flakes 1 heaped teaspoon white pepper

1 teaspoon orange pepper Method Mix all ingredients together and apply as a dry rub on the riblets.

Place the riblets bone side up and braai over medium hot coals. For oven grill on 200 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes (30 to 35 minutes for longer ribs). Quick Steak and Chops Dry Marinade

Ingredients 2kg steak or chops ¼-½ cup coarse salt

1 heaped tablespoon coarse black pepper 1 tablespoon white pepper 3 tablespoons barbeque spice

Method Rinse the meat and drain excess water. Pat dry with paper towel.

Coat generously with coarse salt. Dry rub spice and allow to marinade for at least two hours or overnight. At least an hour before grilling, remove from the fridge and allow the meat to come to room temperature.

Grill over hot coals, turning regularly. Add fresh bay leaves, rosemary, or garlic for extra flavour. Braai Chicken Marinade

Ingredients 1-2 kg chicken pieces 3 heaped tablespoons braai chicken spice

1 tablespoon coarse black pepper ½ tsp onion powder 1 tsp smoked paprika

1 cup chicken braai sauce 14-1/2 cup sriracha sauce Method

Clean, rinse and drain chicken of all excess water. Slit the chicken and tap dry with roller towel. In a large bowl mix all the spices and sauces together.

Add the chicken, mix well and marinade for at least two hours or overnight, before braaiing. Allow chicken to come to room temperature (not straight out the fridge) and braai over medium coals, basting with marinade after every turn. For the oven, transfer the chicken to a baking tray lined with foil and grill on 200 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes.

Snoek Braai Marinade Ingredients 1 whole snoek

Cleaned, rinsed and drained of all excess water 100g melted butter, 1 bulb garlic finely grated Juice of half lemon

Half cup apricot jam or sweet chilli sauce Salt and black pepper Method

Heat all ingredients over a low heat until well combined. Brush over your snoek and cover with foil before Braai over medium to hot coals. Optional: add on slices of onion, tomato, pepper, garlic and lemon.

For oven: Baste and grill in the oven on 200 degrees for 20 to 30 minutes. Tip: You can swop the snoek for any firm fish. Chicken winglets

Ingredients 8 chicken wings ½ tsp paprika

½ tsp crushed chillies ½ tsp onion powder ½ tsp white pepper

½ tsp thyme 1 tsp garlic flakes, 1/2 cup bbq sauce Olive oil

Method Rinse and trim the chicken wings by cutting off the tip and cutting the wings in half, for winglets. In a large bowl add all the ingredients (spice and sauce) and mix until well combined.