Hello everyone! Muslims all around the world are gearing up for the month of fasting, Ramadaan, which commences on March 23 this year.

Ramadaan is a beautiful month filled with worship, prayer and fasting and during this month, Muslims refrain from eating and drinking during the day. After sunset, they take in water, dates, soup and savouries, followed by a light meal. For most, a few weeks before Ramadaan starts, the savoury prep kicks in.

And then there are people like me, aka lastminute.com! The days leading up to Ramadaan has me stressing to get things done, I am mentally making lists and when it comes to the weekend before fast starts, I go in full storm mode, making savouries like there’s no tomorrow. If you are like me, then today’s recipes will come in handy.

Whenever I am looking for traditional Cape Malay savoury recipes or inspiration, I tend to visit Salwaa Smith’s Facebook or Instagram pages. Salwaa’s Cape Malay Cooking and Other Delights has recipes straight from her kitchen, keeping her Cape Malay Heritage alive and everything looks te lekker! These recipes are quick and easy, uses basic ingredients you have at home and it’s economical too, keeping you well within your budget.

I love the recipe selection here because all of these can be prepped in advance and frozen. Although it’s Kaapse tradition to break your fast with a lekker hot crispy samoosa, I prefer pies, quiches, sausage rolls or anything that can be baked rather than fried. Wishing all Muslims a blessed Ramadaan Kareem.

For more recipes or baking and cooking inspiration, visit my website www.sprinklesandspice.co.za or visit my social media platforms on Instagram @sprinklesandspicect or Facebook Sprinkles and Spice by Farzana Kumandan. Love, your Cooksister! Pepper Steak Pie

Ingredients 1kg stewing steak 2 onions, chopped

1 tablespoon oil 1 ½ teaspoon freshly crushed garlic 3 bay leaves

3 cloves 3 allspice 1/2 cup sago soaked in water

2 teaspoons cracked black pepper 1teaspoon white pepper 1 teaspoon black pepper

Water as needed 1kg puff pastry 1 tablespoon butter

1 egg (beaten for glazing pie pastry top) 200-250g mushrooms, chopped (optional: stir in at end of cooking while mixture is cooling) Method

Wash and dice up the steak into 4cm cubes. Heat a large saucepan. Add butter and oil. Cook the onion until golden brown over medium heat and after a few minutes, add the garlic and stir well.

Add the steak and water to cover, mix well. Add and mix in the pepper. While the steak is cooking, in a separate bowl soak the sago in water to cover. Gently bring to boil then reduce heat and simmer on a low heat for one to one-and-a-half hours or until steak is tender.

Stir occasionally and add extra water, as needed. Add the soaked sago and cook for a further 15 minutes. Allow the pepper steak filling to cool completely before using. Stir in the mushrooms at this point if you are adding mushrooms.

Tip: Instead of water during the cooking process, dissolve a cube beef stock in half-litre water and use as needed. Once filled, freeze and bake as needed on 180 degrees for 30-40 minutes. Chicken Spring rolls

Ingredients 2 cups shredded cooked chicken. 1 cup mixed vegetables, julienne sliced/shredded (carrot, beans, cabbage, peas, corn, green, yellow, red peppers, etc)

1 bunch spring onions, finely chopped. 1 tsp ginger & garlic paste. 1 tbsp soya sauce, optional

½ tsp salt or to taste ½ tsp red crushed chillies ½ onion, finely chopped

1 tsp oil 20 sheets phyllo or spring roll pastry Method

Heat the oil in a pan and fry the onions until translucent. Add the ginger garlic paste and fry for another minute. Add the vegetables, sprinkle some water and stir fry until soft, yet crunchy. Turn the heat to high and add the soya sauce. Mix well for a minute on high. Turn the heat off. Mix in salt, chillies and spring onions. Cool completely before using. To fill:

Defrost the pastry to room temperature before separating the sheets. Lay out one sheet, add about two to three tablespoons filling (depending on the size of your spring roll sheets) towards one corner. Fold in the end of the corner first and then both sides. Once these ends are firmly placed, start rolling towards the other end until fully done. Deep fry until golden.

Tip: Add cooked, shredded chicken pieces (perfect to use leftovers). You can use any mix of vegetables you want. However, cabbage and peppers really enhance the taste. If you are using phyllo pastry, arrange spring rolls in a single layer on a medium baking sheet. Brush with vegetable oil. Bake in a preheated oven at 200°C for 20 minutes, until lightly browned. For a crispier spring roll, turn after 10 minutes.

Two Ingredients Pizza Base Ingredients 2 cups self-rising flour

1 cup plain yoghurt Method In a bowl mix the two ingredients until a dough forms.

Cover and allow the dough to rest for 10 minutes. Flour a work surface and using a rolling pin, roll the dough into mini pizzas. Place the rolled out dough onto the tray and top with fillings of your choice.

Bake the base first for 10 to 12 minutes in a preheated oven at 200°C. Add the toppings. Allow to cool completely for later use or return to the oven and bake a further five minutes.

Mini Mince Sausage Rolls Ingredients 500g minced meat. You may use beef, lamb, chicken or mutton.

1 tsp salt or to taste. 1 tsp black pepper 1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder 1 tsp cumin powder 1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp chilli flakes, optional Handful of breadcrumbs Mix all the above ingredients together and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

1kg puff pastry Egg for egg wash Method

Roll out the pastry into a thin rectangle. Fill with the mincemeat, (make two thin rolls and place the meat along opposite sides of the pastry.) Cut the pastry in half then fold or roll the pastry over the mince tightly, securing with a bit of the egg wash.

Cut in mini size rolls. Freeze for later use or brush with egg wash and bake in a preheated oven at 190°C until golden brown for about 25 minutes. Leave to rest for about 10 minutes before enjoying warm. Salwaa’s Chicken Samoosa Filling

Farzana Kumandan Ingredients 1kg chicken breast steamed and chopped in very small pieces or chicken mince.

3 large onions finely chopped. 2 tsp salt 1 - 2 TBSP crushed red dried chillies

2 tsp coriander powder 2 tsp cumin powder 2 tsp turmeric

1 - 2 TBSP crushed garlic Handful finely chopped coriander. Method

Steam the chicken breast and chop into small pieces. Finely chop the onions and using a clean tea or kitchen towel squeeze out all the excess water. Allow the chicken to cool completely and mix all the ingredients together.

Mix well and fill your samoosas. This filling can be used for spring rolls too. Fill and freeze and fry in hot oil as needed. Cheese and Jalapeño Samoosas

Ingredients 500 gram mixed grated cheese (cheddar, mozzarella, gouda) 12 finely chopped spring onions or 2 large finely chopped onions.

½ cup each pickled red and green jalapeños 1/2 cup of jalapeño sauce 2-3 tablespoons flour (this will prevent cheese from clinging or sticking together)