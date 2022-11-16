Hello Summer! We seem to be full swing into the season – the blommetjies are out, the skies are a perfectly clear blue and Kaapstad is really showing off in all its beauty. Pretty days mean more outdoor kuiering and hopefully more beach days. The sun sets a bit later, and we try and jam in as much as we can to enjoy and take full advantage of the longer days. It’s perfect for early morning walks, hikes or even late afternoon walks.

This week, I am sharing summer food recipes courtesy of Rhodes Quality Foods. These foods are quick to prepare and perfect to help you cool down, especially on the hot days. Included is a muffin and smoothie recipe that can be prepped the night before, so it’s ready for you to enjoy for breakfast before a busy day or to use as a snack after your morning walk. If walking is not your thing, Cape Town also has the most beautiful parks and picnic spots for you to chill with a book, board games or just sit and relax and take in the view. Park days are also perfect if you have little ones.

Sea Point and Green Point have the most beautiful parks with amazing views and while you on a chill vibe, there’s enough running space for the kids to safely play and burn off their energy. With this, we enjoy our snacks and tjjippies, but we also need to consider packing in nutritious foods so we don’t have to spend the extra pennies on takeouts. Packing in your own food is yummy and it makes the meal go so much further, saving you money too. I have included a lekker salad, wraps and taco recipe. I love that it does not need to be warmed and its ready to eat as is, making it the perfect picnic food. Be safe, have fun and kuier en eet lekker! Happy cooking and baking!

Crispy chicken & beetroot wrap

Ingredients 250ml (1 cup) sliced beetroot in vinegar, drained 250ml (1 cup) Southern-fried coating

400g chicken breast fillets, sliced into even strips 125ml (½ cup) all-purpose flour 2 eggs, beaten

oil for frying For the wraps 4 wraps

500ml (2 cups) mixed salad greens, washed To serve: lemon wedges and mayonnaise (optional) Method

Toss the chicken strips in the flour and shake off any excess. Dip the chicken strips in the egg and then toss in the Southern-fried coating until evenly coated. Deep fry in hot oil until golden and crispy. Drain on a paper towel to remove excess oil.

Heat the wraps and top with lettuce. Top each wrap with a serving of sliced beetroot in vinegar. Divide the chicken between the wraps.

Top with mayonnaise if are using. Hawaiian pizza pancakes Ingredients

1 x 50g sachet tomato paste 1 x 440g can pineapple pieces in light syrup, drained 250g (2 cups) self-rising flour

1 ml (¼ tsp) salt 300ml (1 cup +3 tbsp) milk 1 egg

150g spiced beef, chopped sunflower oil for frying Method

Sift the flour and salt into a large bowl. Whisk together the tomato paste, milk and the egg. Whisk the milk mixture into the dry ingredients, beating until a smooth thick batter. Stir in the pineapple pieces and the spiced beef. Allow the batter to stand for 10 minutes. Heat a little oil in a non-stick frying pan over medium heat. Use a 65 ml measuring cup to scoop the batter onto a non-stick pan and shape quickly into rounds.

Fry only two pancakes at a time. Cook until the pancakes have bubbles on the top, then flip them over and cook for an additional minute. Repeat with the remaining batter. Cool, portion and enjoy as is or freeze for later use. Peach & blueberry muffins

Ingredients 500ml (2 cups) cake flour 10ml (2 tsp) baking powder

5ml (1 tsp) bicarbonate of soda 5ml (1 tsp) cinnamon 125ml (½ cup) brown sugar

2 x 410g can peach slices in fruit juice, drain and juice reserved 190ml (¾ cup) fresh blueberries 1 egg, beaten

125ml (½ cup) sour cream 125g (½ cup) butter, melted Method

Sift the cake flour, baking powder, bicarbonate of soda, and ground cinnamon into a bowl. Add the brown sugar and stir to mix. Chop one can of peach slices.

Add the peaches and blueberries to the flour and toss well. Whisk together the reserved juice, egg, sour cream, and butter. Decorate

Fold the egg mixture into the dry ingredients until just mixed. Line a muffin tin with paper cups and fill each cup three quarters filled. Decorate each muffin with a peach slice from the second can of peach slices.

Bake the muffins in an oven that has been preheated to 190°C for 15 minutes or until well risen and golden. Pineapple & Cucumber Smoothie Ingredients

1 whole cucumber 1 x 440g can pineapple pieces in syrup, drained 250ml (1 cup) pineapple juice 100% fruit juice blend, chilled

250ml (1 cup) coconut water, chilled 2.5ml (½ tsp) pure ground ginger Method

Place the cucumber, pineapple pieces in syrup, pineapple juice, coconut water and ground ginger into a blender. Blend until smooth. Serve immediately.

Spicy sausage and gherkin potato salad Ingredients 500g skinned potatoes boiled, drained, and cut in quarters

30ml (2 tbsp) sunflower oil 1 red onion, finely diced 2 cloves garlic, crushed

200g spicy chopped sausage 15ml (1 tbsp) wholegrain mustard 2.5ml (¼ tsp) paprika

125g (½ cup) sweet and sour gherkins, drained and sliced 45ml (3 tbsp) flat-leaf parsley, chopped salt and freshly cracked black pepper Serve with 65ml (¼ cup) sour cream

Method Prepare the potatoes. Heat the oil in a large frying pan and fry the onions over medium heat until softened. Add the garlic and fry for a few minutes more. Add the sausage, mustard and paprika.

Fry until fragrant and the sausages are heated through. Add the potatoes back to the pan and toss gently to coat. Add the sweet and sour gherkins and parsley. Season to taste. Serve warm with sour cream. Beetroot & Chickpea Tacos

Ingredients 1 avocado 10ml (2 tsp) fresh lemon juice

salt and freshly cracked black pepper 8 taco shells 4 fresh lettuce leaves, shredded

1 x 410g can cickpeas in brine, drained 125ml (½ cup) grated carrot 125ml grated and spiced beetroot in vinegar, drained

65ml (¼ cup) sour cream Method Smash the avocado pulp until smooth with a fork. Season to taste with salt, pepper, and lemon juice.