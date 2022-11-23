Hello everyone! To follow up on last week’s summer food recipes, this week I want to focus on salads.

It is one of my go-to meals, especially when I am pressed for time, or on those super-hot days when you have min lus for standing in front of a warme stove. It’s quick and easy to put together, with little or no actual cooking involved, just chop alles and you’re klaar! Salads can be served as starters, sides or mains, it’s jam-packed with vitamins and minerals and all the good stuff, and you can get away with making a fancy salad in under 10 minutes.

I love how versatile salads are – you can literally add anything to it, from leafy greens and veg, to fruits, nuts and seeds. Veggies you can steam, roast or stir-fry, and when I have left over protein, I toss them into a salad for a lekker lunch or light supper. When I make salads, I love putting together different textures and colours, not forgetting a crunch element, and for this I always keep purple cabbage or carrots on hand.

I also love adding roasted butternut or freshly cooked beetroot to my salads. It not only makes the meal go further but also adds a bright pop of colour to make your salad look even more lekker. This week I am sharing my favourite salad recipes for you to enjoy.

Crunchy Green Bean, Chickpea & Beetroot Salad

Ingredients 500g green beans, trimmed and rinsed 2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon garlic and herb spice Freshly cooked beetroot 1 tin chickpeas drained

Green olives Feta ¼ cup walnuts

¼ red pepper diced Fresh coriander Method

In a dry pan, over a medium heat, toast your walnuts until slightly brown and set the nuts aside. In the same pan stir-fry the green beans in the butter and garlic and herb spice for five minutes until all the excess liquid has dried out completely; the beans should be cooked but still crunchy. Sprinkle some olive oil over the chickpeas and beets, coat well and grill or air fryer on 200 degrees for 10 to 15 minutes (I packed them next to each other)

To assemble: On a large platter or deep bowl, add the green beans and beets, then add the olives, chickpeas, and red pepper. Top with crumbled feta, toasted walnuts and chopped fresh coriander.

Chickpea and Corn Salad Ingredients 1 tin chickpeas rinsed and drained

2 corn on the cob ½ cucumber chopped ½ red onion diced

1 punnet baby tomatoes cut in ½ 2 rings feta crumbled ½ cup chopped fresh parsley

1 spring onion chopped 1 teaspoon fine cumin Juice of a ½ lemon

3 tablespoons olive oil Method Boil corn in water, then allow to cool and cut the corn off.

bIn a large bowl mix together all the ingredients. I used the lemon and olive oil quantities as a guide but use equal quantities and adjust depending on how saucy you like this salad. If you prefer sweetness, add a drizzle of honey.

Roasted butternut salad Ingredients 1 packet baby spinach or lettuce

½ cucumber chopped ¼ red onion sliced 1 small butternut cut in chunks

2 rings feta cut in blocks ½ green pepper sliced ½ red pepper sliced

2 carrots cut in strips 2 tablespoons dried cranberries 1 tablespoon pan toasted almonds

1 tablespoon pan toasted sesame seeds Method Boil butternut in water until its semi soft.

Grill or air fry until it has char bits, then allow to cool. In a large plate, layer the lettuce or spinach, cucumber, onion, peppers, carrots, butternut, cranberries and almonds. Top with some feta and sprinkle over sesame seeds.

Drizzle over a dressing made with two tablespoons vinegar and four tablespoons sweet chilli sauce. (Stir well before drizzling over your salad) Pawpaw and Pineapple Salad Ingredients

1 cup chopped baby spinach ¼ thinly sliced red cabbage ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley

1 papaya diced 1 small pineapple diced ¼ green pepper diced

1 red onion diced 1 heaped tablespoon light brown sugar ¼ cup white vinegar

¼ cup sweet chilli sauce Method Mix all the veg and herbs in a large bowl.

In a separate small bowl or jug mix the sugar, sweet chilli sauce and vinegar until the sugar is dissolved. Pour over the veg and stir well. Refrigerate for an hour and allow to pickle before serving.

Crunchy Coleslaw Ingredients

¼ head green cabbage ¼ head purple cabbage 4 carrots

r3 tablespoons sultanas or raisins ½ Granny Smith apple 1 tablespoon sliced, pan toasted almonds

1 jar mayonnaise Juice of ¼ lemon Salt and pepper to taste

Parsley and extra red cabbage forgarnish Method Shred both the cabbage with a potato peeler.

Grate three carrots and ribbon one carrot with the potato peeler. TASTEFUL: Coleslaw Finely chop the apple. Mix all ingredients together.