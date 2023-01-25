Hey everyone! Post pandemic, we all have high hopes for 2023 and settling down into the “new normal”.

However, as school and work went back on track, last week really felt like the longest week ever! This week, I want to go back to focusing once again on working smarter and not harder in the kitchen. I love recreating meals from leftovers, and with this I do most of my prep on a Sunday, making a lekker big meal (or cooking extra) and putting it to good use later in the week.

Working with a plan or a set menu for the week also helps tremendously as it eliminates the stress of that age-old question: what to cook for supper? This week I am featuring one of my favourite go-to meals: butter chicken. I am sharing a recipe with fillets but if you feel lus for hoender with lekker beentjies, that works well too.

Chicken is chicken, right? So if you do not want to buy chicken pieces or go for a more economical version, use chicken mince, chicken kebabs or even chicken sausage or worsies. It is not traditional, I know, but it’s Janu-worry after all and every penny counts! If you prefer a dairy-free option, swop the butter for olive oil and the cream and yoghurt for coconut cream or coconut milk. It tastes just as amazing but without dairy.

With this week’s inspiration I suggest you cook a big pot of butter chicken for Sunday lunch, then portion the leftovers and you’re literally sorted for five nights’ supper. If you have leftover sauce and no chicken, add in any protein or veg and enjoy, so nothing goes to waste. Stay safe and happy cooking!

For more recipes or baking and cooking inspiration, visit my website www.sprinklesandspice.co.za or visit my social media platforms on Instagram @sprinklesandspicect or Facebook Sprinkles and Spice by Farzana Kumandan. Love, your Cooksister! Farzana’s Butter Chicken

Ingredients for the marinade 1kg chicken fillet cut in cubes. ½ cup double cream yoghurt

1 heaped teaspoon garlic and ginger 1 tsp tumeric 2 tsp tandoori spice

1 heaped tsp ground cumin (jeera) 1 heaped tsp ground coriander (dhania) 1 tablespoon oil

1 tsp garam masala 2 grated tomatoes 50g tomato paste

Freshly chopped coriander Salt to taste *Marinate the chicken with all the above ingredients and refrigerate for at least an hour or overnight.

Additional ingredients: 2 heaped tablespoons butter 1 cup fresh cream

Freshly chopped coriander Method In a large pot placed over a medium heat, add the butter.

Once the butter melts add in the onion. Braise until the onion is slightly golden brown. Add in the marinated chicken and fresh cream. Mix until well combined, reduce the heat and simmer for 20 to 25 minutes.

Garnish with freshly chopped coriander and green chillies and serve. Butter chicken, Spinach and Mushroom mini Quiche Ingredients

2 tablespoons butter ½ finely chopped onion 1 bag finely chopped spinach

1 punnet baby mushrooms, sliced * Leftover butter chicken *1 roll puff pastry

Method In a large pot braise the onions in butter until golden brown. Add the spinach and sliced mushrooms and mix until well combined.

Add in the leftover butter chicken and bring to a slow boil. Allow to cool completely before filling your quiche cups. Cut out pastry rounds and fill small ramekins or foil quiche cups.

Prick the pastry with a fork to make holes at the bottom and top with the butter chicken and veg mixture. Bake in a preheated oven on 180 degrees for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes top with cheese and bake for a further 10 minutes. Enjoy hot.

Butter Chicken and Roasted Butternut Pasta Ingredients 250g pasta of your choice 1 cup of pasta water

2 cups cubed roasted butternut Leftover butter chicken Method

Boil the pasta in salt water with a dash of olive oil until al dente, strain, rinse in cold water to stop the cooking process and set aside. Save a cup of pasta water. Chop the butternut in cubes or in chunks, season with salt, pepper and olive oil and grill on a baking tray for 40 minutes on 180°C until golden brown and slightly charred. On a stove top on a medium to high heat, heat the leftover butter chicken and bring to a slow boil. Simmer for five minutes on low heat.

Add in the pasta water and pasta and mix well. Garnish with roasted butternut and loss of freshly chopped coriander. If you are making it beforehand, heat the sauce and mix in the pasta just before serving, this ensures your pasta is creamy and saucy.

Baked Butter Chicken Rotis Ingredients 6 rotis

1-2 cups grated cheese. 1-2 feta rounds Dried parsley

Freshly chopped coriander Leftover butter chicken Method

Fill the rotis with leftover butter chicken. Roll close to resemble a salome. Place them packed tightly next to each other in a rectangular medium-sized Pyrex dish.

Top with the remaining butter chicken and level it out with a spoon. Generously sprinkle with cheese, top with crumbled feta and garnish with parsley and freshly chopped coriander. Grill on 200°C for five to10 minutes until the cheese bubbles and is grilled to perfection.

Farzana Kumandan Farzana Kumandan Butter Chicken Mini Bunny Chows Ingredients Ingredients

6 – 12 Fresh coriander or parsley for garnishMethodHeat the butter chicken. Cut a whole out in the middle top of the roll. Hollow out the inside of the roll with the back of a spoon.