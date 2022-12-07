Hello December! This year for the festive season, things are finally going back to normal post-pandemic, and we look forward to seeing almal and doing everything that is merry!

This felt like a super-long year but December’s finally here, and we are so ready to go full force into the festivities although, of course, we will take necessary safety precautions. This week, I am kicking off our December recipes on a super sweet note with everyone’s favourite: chocolate! As the festive season rolls in, we welcome it with new flavours to enjoy and experiment with.

With our summer heat, chocolate needs to be stored in a cool place, preferably in the fridge. It just melts too quickly if left outside and no one likes pap and misshapen chocolate, unless it’s on a cake, of course. Don’t let your melted choccies go to waste, use it for your bakes.

Use it to sandwich cakes, as a topping or a ganache. These chocolatey recipes can come in handy if you are already planning your Christmas dessert menu, or searching for festive get-together cakes or tea party menu inspiration. I find when it comes to the big days, festive parties or family functions there must always be something soet with a lekker cup of tea.

The great part about these bakes is that they are perfect for the big days, but also kwaai if you want to make something quick and easy to fill the cake tin in case you get unexpected visitors. En almal is mos by die huis en almal is altyd honger.

Chocolate Rolo Fudge Tart Ingredients 150g butter

50g dark chocolate 1¼ cup light brown sugar 1 tbsp vanilla essence

¾ cup nestle cocoa 3 eggs ¾ cup cake flour

1 roll Nestle Rolo chocolate (roughly chopped) Method Chop the butter and dark chocolate into tiny pieces.

In a microwave safe bowl add the butter, dark chocolate and top with the sugar. Microwave for a minute on high power. After a minute, add in the vanilla essence and cocoa and stir until smooth.

If there's tiny pieces of butter or chocolate not melted, continue to stir until its melted and the mixture is smooth. Add the mixture to your cake mixer, add in the eggs and whisk on high for 30 seconds. Add in the flour and whisk on a medium speed for one to two minutes.

The mixture will resemble a soft cookie dough. Line a 24cm pie or tart dish with baking paper and grease spray. Press half your batter into the tart dish and sprinkle over the Rolo bits.

Cover with the rest of the batter. Bake on 175°C for 30 to 35 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow to cool.

*Do not overbake or you will have a firmer, more crisp texture. Dust with icing sugar before serving. Caramel Pecan Choc Brownie

Ingredients 150g soft butter 200g dark chocolate pieces

175g brown sugar 2 eggs 55g flour

1 tsp baking powder 55g chopped pecan nuts 4 tbsp caramel treat

Method Melt the butter and quarter of the chocolate in the microwave and stir well. In a separate large bowl beat the eggs and sugar until its light and fluffy.

Add in the flour and baking powder. Add in the melted chocolate, butter mixture, and mix well. Lastly fold in the walnuts and remaining chocolate pieces and transfer to a lined, 20cm baking tin.

In a separate bowl, stir the caramel treat until it’s smooth and swirl spoonsful into the batter. Bake on the lower rack, in a pre-heated oven on 180°C for 35 to 40 minutes or until a toothpick comes out so clean. Allow to cool and cut and simply enjoy this lekker brownie.

Oreo Cheesecake Ingredients For the base:

150g melted butter 2 boxes Oreo biscuits crushed For the filling:

450g cream cheese (room temperature) 2 cups fresh cream 1 cup icing sugar

1 packet crushed Oreos 1 tsp vanilla essence 1 tsp cocoa

Method For the base: Crush the biscuits and mix it with the melted butter. Press it flat in a round cheesecake tin or individual glasses.

Refrigerate for 30 minutes. For the filling: Whisk your fresh cream until soft peaks.

In a separate large bowl, whisk the cream cheese with an electric beater until smooth and lump free. Add in your cocoa, vanilla essences and icing sugar and whisk until smooth. Lastly fold in your whipped cream and add in your crushed Oreos. Spoon into a cheesecake tin or into individual dessert glasses.

Sprinkle with some crushed Oreos or top with mini Oreos and refrigerate overnight. Brownies Ingredients

140g melted butter 120g chocolate pieces 3 eggs

½ cup castor sugar ½ cup brown sugar ½ cup flour

½ cup cocoa ¼ tsp bicarb ½ tsp salt

1 tsp vanilla 2 x four-finger KitKat slabs (I used three) Method

Whisk the eggs and sugar until it's thick and pale. Whisk in your melted but cooled butter and vanilla. Add in your dry ingredients and mix until smooth and lump free. Fold in your chocolate bits until well combined. I lined a 24cm dish with baking paper and layered half the brownie batter, added the KitKat fingers and covered with the rest of the batter.

Bake in a preheated oven on 180°C for 30 to 35 minutes. Allow to cool before cutting. Chocolate Lava Cups

Ingredients 225g butter 90g dark chocolate (70%)

4 eggs 1¼ cups sugar 1 tbsp vanilla essence

1 heaped cup flour ½ tsp baking Powder ¼ tsp salt

12 to 15 Lindt balls of your choice Method Freeze the Lindt balls overnight.

Chop the butter in pieces and melt the butter and dark chocolate over a stove top. uIn a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, sugar and vanilla essence. Sift in the flour, baking powder and salt.

Add in the melted chocolate and butter and mix until a smooth batter is formed. Grease spray a ramekin or line a muffin try with cupcake cups. Add a tablespoon of the batter per cup and add a frozen Lindt ball.

Top with batter and fill the ¾ cup full. Bake in a preheated oven at 175°C for exactly 15 minutes. Allow to cool completely in the tray before removing.