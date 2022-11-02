Happy November! We are just 30 days away from December, and as we gear up for the festive season, we also tend to start on our Christmas wish list.

If you watched my live show on the Daily Voice Facebook page last week, then I am sure you’d agree that if you do not have an air fryer yet, it should be on the top of your list. I really suggest investing in one. It’s economical, and does everything a traditional oond and microwave oven does. It bakes, grills, cooks and heats in a fraction of the time, and it uses less krag, so it saves you money too.

It’s compact enough to fit on any countertop and super easy to clean. All you need is warm soapy water, and if you prefer less mess (or cleaning), you can use baking paper or foil to line your basket. My highlight for using an air fryer is that it grills and cooks to perfection with little or no oil at all, which is definitely the healthier and cheaper option.

On my Facebook Live post, I made my favourite polony and vienna hot dogs with slap tjips. I used no oil, and we enjoyed a lekker dite in under eight minutes. I also made lamb ribs, frikkedeltjies and sausage in under 10 minutes, to show you that you can enjoy all your favourite foods in a matter of minutes.

If you do not own an air fryer yet, all the recipes on Wednesday can be made in your regular oven too, just add an extra 20 degrees to the temperature and an extra 10 minutes cooking time. For more recipes or baking and cooking inspiration, visit my website www.sprinklesandspice.co.za or visit my social media platforms on Instagram @sprinklesandspicect or Facebook Sprinkles and Spice by Farzana Kumandan. Love, your Cooksister

Polony and Vienna Hot Dogs Ingredients 900g fry or slap chips

2 large onions sliced A drizzle of olive oil and salt to taste 500g viennas

200g polony 2 heaped tablespoons chips spice or seasoning 1 heaped tablespoon chilli powder or to taste

Salt to taste ¼ cup white vinegar ¼ cup ag tomato sauce

6-12 hot dog rolls (depending on how stuffed you prefer your hot dogs) Method Set the air fryer to 199/200 degrees and preheat.

Add in the chips and air fry for seven minutes. Remove and add an air fryer liner and add the sliced onions, a drizzle of olive oil and a sprinkle of salt. Air fry for five minutes. Remove and add the viennas and polony and air fry for four minutes. Add the chips with the meats, give it a mix and air fry for three minutes.

Remove from the air fryer and transfer to a well sealable large bowl. Add the spice, salt to taste, vinegar and tomato sauce. Seal and shake well. Spice Slit the hot dog roll on top, add in the chips, meats and sprinkle extra spice and sauce if needed.

Note: I did not toast the roll but if you prefer toasted rolls, air fry the roll before adding in the filling. Frikkedeltjies Ingredients

500g lean mince 5 slices bread (soaked and all the water squeezed out) 1 egg

In a food processor, finely chop 1 large onion 1 bunch coriander

Handful mint leaves 2 large garlic cloves Dash of freshly squeezed lemon

4 green chillies (or to taste) 1 level tsp salt (or to taste) 1 heaped teaspoon coriander

1½ teaspoon cumin Method Squeeze out all excess water from the bread.

Mix all ingredients together by hand until well combined. Make little kebab shapes and place on a baking tray, lined with baking paper. Bake on 180 degrees for 30 minutes or air fry on 200 for 12 to 15 minutes, turning halfway.

Lamb Riblets Ingredients 1kg lamb riblets

2 tablespoons coarse black pepper or freshly grinded pepper 1 heaped teaspoon dried garlic flakes 1 heaped teaspoon white pepper

1 teaspoon orange pepper Method Mix all ingredients together and apply as a dry rub on the riblets.

Place the riblets bone side up on 200 degrees for 10 minutes in an air fryer. After 10 minutes turn the ribs to meat side up and air fry for 2 minutes. n If you are using long lamb ribs, air fry for an extra eight to 10 minutes. n This recipe can be used for the oven too. Grill on 200 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes (30 to 35 minutes for longer ribs).

Chicken Winglets Ingredients 8 chicken wings

½ tsp paprika ½ tsp crushed chillies ½ tsp onion powder

½ tsp white pepper ½ tsp thyme 1 tsp garlic flakes

½ cup bbq sauce Olive oil Method

Rinse and trim the chicken wings by cutting off the tip and cutting the wings in half, for winglets. In a large bowl add all the ingredients (spice and sauce) and mix until well combined. Add the wings and mix until well coated. Transfer to your air fryer and pack them next to each other, leaving a little space in between.

Grill Air fry on 200 degrees for 15 minutes or alternatively line a baking tray with parchment paper and pack the wings next to each other grill on 200 for 20 minutes. Roast Chicken

Ingredients 1 whole chicken cut in pieces (skin on) Potatoes or sweet potatoes cut in chunks

1 butternut cut in chunks 1 large onion cut in chunks 1 large head garlic cloves

1 finger size sprig rosemary (or thyme or mixed herbs) 1 small lemon cut in small wedges 1 tsp coarse black pepper

½ tsp lemon pepper 1 tablespoon white pepper 2 tablespoons bbq or braai spice or

¼ cup olive oil Salt to taste Method

Rinse the chicken and vegetables and allow all excess water to drain off. In a large bowl add the chicken, veg, garlic, spices and oil and mix well. Transfer the veg and chicken pieces to the air fryer and pack them leaving some space in between (do not overcrowd the basket).