The Kids Theatre, founded with a passion for fostering creativity and talent in young performers, is set to dazzle audiences across Cape Town with their several new productions, promising to revolutionise the children's theatre industry. Taking centre stage at the esteemed Masque Theatre in Muizenberg, Kids Theatre presents "Die Heuwel," a spectacle that promises to captivate audiences of all ages.

This production marks a significant milestone for Kids Theatre as they expand their reach, with plans to showcasing their talents at the prestigious Shakespeare Schools Festival 2024. Here they will present their adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic, ‘The Merry Wives of Windsor’ set to take the Homecoming Theatre by storm. Founder and Managing Director Qondea Avril says, "The world is about to meet the young future of history, it is going to change the whole children's theatre industry." With a commitment to nurturing young talent and providing young performers with invaluable experience at a professional level early in their careers, following these groundbreaking productions, Kids Theatre will debut their first-ever web series titled, "The Nannies," featuring performances exclusively by minors.

This innovative project promises to redefine the possibilities of youth-led entertainment in the digital age. However the excitement doesn't stop there, founder and marketing director Shannon Kelly Ryan, who will be directing and composing the music of the musicals, adds, "The sound we will be bringing will be unique. Our band only has minors, and I am very excited to have them entertain you." The performers are set to take stage on the 29 and 30 of June at the Masque Theatre and perform at the Shakespeare Festival on 22 May at the Homecoming Theatre.