A theatre programme for children in Klapmuts aimed at enriching the lives of the rural community through the arts is a big success. The Kids Theatre Programme was established in 2022 by founder Qondea Mkansi and teaches children between the age of 9 and 17 years performing arts such as music, drama and theatre.

Qondea says: "Our mission is to provide children and teenagers in marginalised communities with a unique platform to express themselves through the medium of art. We want to bring art therapy into these communities and groom the children to be professionals in the art industry. The music teacher adds: "Art helps children to become critical thinkers, so we decided to open a company that will work as an extra-mural programme so every child after school can come and learn music, dance and drama and give them productions and shows, and groom them to become professionals in the industry." THRIVING: The programme was established in 2022 The Kids Theatre Programme is currently situated at the Klapmuts Primary School and assists about 20 learners between the ages of 10 and 13 years.