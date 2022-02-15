Three people have been shot outside of a Justin Bieber afterparty in Los Angeles.

The pop star was hosting the event ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday when a fight started outside The Nice Guy restaurant and skote klapped.

The Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed that the three victims – men aged 19, 24 and 60 – were all struck by gunfire.

The incident took place at 2.45am on Saturday, and two of the victims were taken to a local hospital.

All three men are described as being in a stable condition.

Bieber, 27, was joined by his wife Hailey, 25, and a host of other big-name stars, including Drake, Tobey Maguire, Khloe Kardashian, Lil Baby and Kodak Black.

At the Homecoming Weekend party, Justin performed in front of a crowd of around 1 500 people, which included Shawn Mendes, Niall Horan and Logan Paul.

A video of the incident has appeared online. But the names of the victims have not been confirmed and no suspects have been named either, as the LAPD continues its investigation.

Kodak and crew got into a brawl at Justin Bieber’s party, 4 people shot. pic.twitter.com/bDWV36VXlF — DatPiff (@DatPiff) February 12, 2022

Justin and Hailey were both ushered out of the venue after the incident and they haven’t made any public comment on the incident.

