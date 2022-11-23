Since the Temple Boys’ meteoric rise to stardom, almal has claimed to be either a Temple Boy or a Temple Girl, and now there’s even a Temple Bird named Captain. Captain the singing parrot had mense buzzing when a video of the voël singing and dancing along to the Temple Boys’ hit Saggies started making the rounds on social media over the weekend.

LOCAL MUSIC SENSATIONS: Cape Town group Temple Boys Its proud owner, Leandi Pietersen from Wellington, says: “I have a teen daughter so with her being a Temple Boys fan she would sing their songs a lot in the house and Captain just caught on, and one morning he started singing ‘Saggies op haa lippe’ and ‘hoyaaa’ and I was like ‘what?!’ “My husband and I went on YouTube and played the song then he started dancing. “Then we replayed it and recorded him, and we were like, ‘what are you doing, this bird is not normal’.”

PROUD: Owner Leandi Pietersen en Captain Leandi adds: “He is so much fun, there is always laughter in the house. He has been talking since he was eight months old so he’s very chatty. “We have three dogs and a cat and he calls everyone by their names, he would call my husband and if my husband doesn’t respond, he would say ‘die fo**en man’.” She says the bekkige African Grey parrot is a jack of all trades, and on Saturdays he is a Bokke fan chanting “Hier kom die Bokke”, and Tuesdays is garbage day when he copies the vullistrok noises.

Chadley “Mr Werkhom” Johannes from the Temple Boys says they were shocked but tickled pink when they saw Captain’s video. In fact, they loved it so much that they are working on a new song just for the singing bird. Chadley explains: “ Captain is amazing, I never saw an animal sing along to Temple Boys music, but Captain don’t need to worry, we will sort him out with eenetjie.”