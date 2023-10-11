A movie produced and shot on the Cape Flats is being shown at film festivals. The psychological action thriller Stress, produced by Touched By Style (TBS) Community Arts Project, will be screened at this year’s FoolProof Film Festival on October 28 in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The short film was released last Friday on the TBS’ YouTube channel and is the first chapter of a three-part series. Writer and director Nic Matthee says the title is a relatable challenge that exists in many people’s lives. “Highlighting the psychological dangers and the internal damage stress can have on a person, the film showcases how stress disadvantages people from coping in unbearable and toxic environments in the workplace,” he explained.

The film features local actors and the lead role is played by former beauty queen Nikita Knowles from Tafelsig. SCREENING: FoolProof Film Festival TBS founders Nic and Patrick Lategan have won 12 awards for community upliftment on the Cape Flats. They recently also won two international awards at the CINEVO International film awards in Arizona, US, for Best Achievement and Non-Profitable Community Film Project 2023.