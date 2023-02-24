Due to popular demand, Big Concerts has confirmed that two dates have been added to the Backstreet Boys South African tour. Originally, the “DNA World Tour” was supposed to be held in Cape Town and Joburg on May 16 at Grand Arena and May 19 at SunBet Arena. But since tickets sold like hotcakes, two extra days have been included.

The new dates are May 17 at the Grand Arena, GrandWest, and May 20 at the SunBet Arena, Time Square. Tickets for the new “DNA World Tour” dates go on sale at 9am on Friday, February 24, on www.ticketmaster.co.za When the new dates were announced, fans were excited by couldn’t suppress their discontent over Discovery medical aid users purchasing most of the concert tickets as they receive a discount.

One Facebook user, Luzane Ronel Minnaar wrote: “We would love to go but looks like vitality members have bought everything. it’s a bit unfair. I don’t feel it’s fair that all days should be open for them.” Lu Lu commented: “WHAT was the point of opening it to Discovery members only if the rest of us miss out 😭💔.” Candice Kim van Diemen said: “Thanks A lot Discovery, for being so forward and not giving the rest of us a chance to buy tickets.😑”

In a press statement sent to IOL Entertainment, Big Concert advised fans against purchasing tickets from Viagogo. “These tickets are unlawfully resold by deceitful sellers for multiple times the face value and are not legitimate tickets. Should you purchase these tickets you will be denied entry into the venue and you will not be entitled to a refund. “For complete tour and ticket information visit www.bigconcerts.co.za,” read the statement.