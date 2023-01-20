Keegan-Lee “Apple” Croy, again lived up to her title as the Cape’s own royalty. Apple, who has bagged many titles and crowns, while taking part in pageants over the years, showed up like a true queen for underprivileged kids in various areas attending school for the first time.

The Grade 11 pupil from Mount View High in Hanover Park had started the initiative with the help of her family and friends and managed to dress eight primary school children in brand new clothes for their first day of school. Her proud ouma, Daphne Croy, said the 15-year-old made her heart jelly every time she would mention these types of ideas. “I am proud not only because she is my granddaughter but because of her vision for the community.

“For someone her age, to know that it doesn't matter where you come from, it’s about what you choose to become.” Apple, who also won the South African Children Awards for her charity work, said she wanted to let the youth know that education is the key to success. “The main goal is that my initiatives teach and inspires other communities, and youngsters to do the same for each other.”

Apple, who holds close to 50 pageant titles, and was crowned, Miss Pre-Teen SA, Miss Teen South Africa in 2020, and also took the crown for Miss Emperor and Empress SA 2020 only also has one goal in mind and that is to be a role model, explained ouma Croy who is her mentor. Keegan-Lee “She wants to be a role model and a positive one, even if it’s a little at a time. “This is also not the end of her charity work, she is just done with one project then she starts on the next.