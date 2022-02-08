Pregnant Rihanna is planning to tie the knot.

The 33-year-old singer recently revealed she’s expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

A source revealed: “Rihanna is totally smitten with A$AP.

“They have a very close bond and Rihanna has always been quite traditional.

“They will be married, for sure. She has told pals she wants to be with him forever, and he has said the same.”

But the lovebirds – who started dating in 2020 – don’t plan to marry before the arrival of their baby.

The insider told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: “There are no plans yet as to when the nuptials will be but it won’t be before the baby is born. She has always wanted to get married and A$AP is her forever person.

“The wedding will be in Barbados as they both have family there, it’s the place that brought them together, and holds a special place in their hearts.”

Rihanna recently revealed her burgeoning baby bump during a day out with ASAP in New York City and can't wait to to embrace motherhood.

A source explained: “Having a baby is something she was never focused on, but being with Rocky opened her up to the idea.

“She couldn’t be happier and is so excited to be a mom.

“She’s loving all the changes to her body during pregnancy and has always celebrated pregnant women in her runway shows for Fenty.”

[email protected]