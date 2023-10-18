The Lebanese-American actress was dropped by Playboy last week after she shared comments “celebrating” the Palestinian militia’s attack on a music festival in Israel, which inevitably sparked military retaliation from the Jewish state.

Porn star Mia Khalifa’s career is screwed after she expressed her support for Hamas.

In a statement sent to the Daily Mail, Playboy Centerfold said: “We are writing today to let you know of our decision to terminate Playboy’s relationship with Mia Khalifa, including deleting Mia’s Playboy channel on our creator platform.

“At Playboy, we encourage free expression and constructive political debate, but we have a zero tolerance policy for hate speech. We expect Mia to understand that her words and actions have consequences.”

Pornhub has taken its cue from Playboy and frozen all Khalifa’s earnings on the web platform, and allocated them to support Israel, according to online news website Marca.