It’s National Love Your Pet Day and the Daily Voice caught up with a few animal lovers and their unique pets.

Seth Webb, 7, from Strandfontein owns a Snow Corn Snake and a Bearded Dragon.

Seth’s dad Jude explains: "Seth has had his snake from when it was a baby.

“Jack is a 1.2m long snow corn snake and feeds on mice.

“He has also had this bearded dragon since it was a baby, her name is Ghidorah and she’s about two-years-old. Ghidorah feeds on blueberries, green pepper, cucumber, broccoli, apples, strawberries, worms and cockroaches.”

Seth Webb, 7, from Strandfontein owns a snow corn snake. Picture supplied

Veronique Williams from New Woodlands, Mitchells Plain has an African Grey Parrot named George and a one-legged sun conure bird called Fifi.

She says: “We adopted them together.

Veronique and George. Picture supplied

“George mimics my husband and thinks he's the huisbaas. They love to cuddle and are very over me.

“George sits on my shoulder when I cook. Fifi is independent met een been and swims in her drinking water."

Veronique’s African Grey Parrot, George and Sun Conure bird, Fifi. Picture supplied

Alexandra Holmes from Muizenberg has two “special chickens” named Coco and Lilly.

"We have two chickens but Coco is extra. She’s the one with attitude and she’s lekker uitgevriet, she believes whatever is on my plate is hers, she even eats her own eggs,” laughs Alexandra.

Alexandra’s ’special chicken’, Coco. Picture supplied

“When you call her she comes running. We got them for their eggs and they would lay one egg a day and also take a break every other month. Coco and Lilly are just special. Our other pets (dogs and cats) are afraid of them and they will leave their food so the chickens can eat first.

“Coco and Lilly were two months old when we got them and one thing we know is that they will not be eaten... not by us anyway. "

Alexandra with Coco and Lilly. Picture supplied

Stephan Van Der Westhuizen from De Tyger, has two rescue bunnies, Bailey and Benji.

“Benji is one-year-old and Bailey is two-years-old, they are both cinnamon rabbits,” he says.

“I first encountered Bailey when I was working with the Noordhoek Bunny rescue. He was brought in by people who didn't want him anymore and wanted to dump him in a field so we decided to take him in.

Stephan Van Der Westhuizen with his two rescue bunnies, Bailey and Benji. Picture supplied

“I knew I had to adopt him when I held him as he smothered me with kisses. I kept him at Noordhoek Bunny Rescue until I got a place of my own, big enough to accommodate him.

“Bunnies need a partner and it is really important that they receive the love they deserve, so that's when I got Benji who was from Helderberg Bunny Project.

“I wish to urge people not to buy rabbits from pet shops, but rather adopt them from rescues. “They are a lifetime commitment and can live up to 12 years. They need lots of space to free roam and lot's of love and attention,” he says.

[email protected]