Former bus busker Vezz has released his latest single and says he wants to reach a wider audience with it.

The track, I Want Your All, dropped Saturday and speaks about how two people connect and want more from each other.

The modern pop track was written by Vezz and his producer Chadley Adams and is the third original single he’s released since last year.

The 26-year-old, real name Lance Fortuin, says this song is different to his previously released music.

He is also in the process of recording a music video for this song.

The dad of one, who got married two weeks ago, told the Daily Voice: “It’s completely different to any of my other music releases because I'm trying to make music for a different crowd as I already have my pop and R&B crowd.

“With this new song, it can definitely open other doors and as you know from busking to recording and recording again and again, there’s always a struggle to get my music out to the masses.

“But I want this song to be heard by everyone. I’m shooting a music video for this song and it will be my first music video ever.

“This is part of my hustle, I don’t have managers and people who can help me so I need to work hard to get myself out there.”

His first single, Is It Love was released in March 2021 and the second track Running was released December 2021.

In his latest song, Vezz sings: “I feel desire in your bones, I feel a heartbeat in your chest...

“I'm drowning, I want your all, give me everything you got...”

The song is available on all digital platforms.

