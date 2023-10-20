Britney Spears spoels her bek deeglik in her upcoming autobiography. And her ex-berk Justin Timberlake doesn’t know where to hide his face.

Now the pop queen has accused the hunky singer of cheating on her with two famous women – including a 1990s pop star. The 41-year-old star makes the claims in her upcoming memoir The Woman in Me, out next week, in which she also reveals she aborted her Justin’s baby as he wasn’t ready to be a dad when they were together. Fans in Mexico who got the book a week early after it went on sale by mistake say it says Britney claims Justin secretly jolled with two celebs – one of whom is believed to be All Saints singer Nicole Appleton.

Britney and Justin – who is now married to and has two sons with actress Jessica Biel – dated from 1999 to 2002 after they met as kids on Disney’s The Mickey Mouse Club. In 2000, it was widely rumoured Justin, 42, and Nicole, now 48, had an affair after they were photographed slipping into the St Martins Lane Hotel in London, where he was staying after a night out. According to The Sun, newspaper one fan with an early copy of the book said on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Britney mentions that she knew JT was unfaithful, first with the All Saints girl and then with a celebrity who is still very famous, married and has kids now… and that in revenge she had a one-time lay down with (dancer) Wade Robson.”