30 April is International Jazz Day and Utopia Lounge in Ottery is hosting a kwaai event on Saturday.

Everything jazz will be the order of the day.

The bands strike up at 5pm, there’s a lekker large dance floor to skut jou biscuit tot die krummels val so don’t forget your dancing shoes.

Singer Carmen X-clusive will entertain you and she will be joined on stage by Lady Holly.

Yinne, I saw Holly perform on Tuesday evening at Utopia, nee, sy maak klaar, hoor!

The band T’s Choice will be on hand to make sure all the Jazz beats come through for the night.

Host Richard Fortune says: “We will also be entertained by the Dance Movement.

“The International Jazz Day is all about playing music and enjoying the vibe. Utopia is the first Club to be part of such an event nationally.”

Entry is R50.

