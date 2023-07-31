Aries - March 21 - April 20 Jump on board the fast train and see how far it takes you. Your grace and polite social mannerisms will help you navigate quickly to where you need to be. You have the wind at your back today.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Flexibility is an important part of today. Take a relaxed, laid-back approach. Trying to ram your ideas through isn’t the best tactic. Having tunnel vision will restrict you in many ways. Keep an open mind. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Things coming at you from all sides are forcing you to make a move. Don’t be pressured into something you don’t want to do. A nervous restlessness may urge you to act. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Lock into the practical force of the day that is not only realistic but also flexible. Attend to details and organise yourself. Be aware that you may need to alter your course a bit in order to fit the group dynamic.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Today is one of those days in which prosperity is closer than you think. You may know what you seek, but it’s up to you to take the first step. You’re probably looking for solid answers to deep questions. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Indecision may leave you helpless at a crossroads today. Others may be just as undecided regarding which way to go. At the same time, you may feel pressured to take immediate action. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Latch on to the expansiveness that comes when you connect with others socially. Communication is a key aspect of the day. If you go with the flow you will land exactly where you need to be.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Connect with the stable, grounding energy of the day, but beware that tension may come in the form of fast talk and misinformation. People could be fickle and frantic. Wait for the dust to settle. Relax! Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

You could get the feeling that you’ve lost touch with reality. Make sure you connect with real life, and do a bit of planning to balance your whimsical side. Things that you haven’t accounted for might crop up. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Walk to the beat of your own drum. If you try to latch on to the smooth-talking, fast-paced information of the day, your voice could get lost in the crowd. Chart your own course.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Connect with the fellow sitting next to you or perhaps the woman behind you in line at the store. Be aware that you also could be that person who changes someone else’s life with a slice of wisdom. Pisces - February 19 - March 20