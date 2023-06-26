Aries - March 21 - April 20 Your artistic nature is heightened today. Your heart and brain are working to create something great. Use your creative abilities to make a statement. There may be a tendency toward laziness.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Nothing will escape your attention today. Your sixth sense is right on target. Your mind is razor sharp and emotions extra sensitive. You will move through this day with your radar fully intact. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

You may feel like you’re ready to get the party started today, but for some reason, the people around you aren’t exactly following suit. Perhaps you need to slow down and wait for others to catch up. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Don’t worry so much about getting things done today. Instead, concentrate on your feelings and relationships. A caring attitude is needed, as opposed to a harsh, militant way of dealing with things.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Don’t get sad if no one is laughing at your jokes today. It doesn’t mean you aren’t funny. It just means that people may not be in the mood to laugh. Ridiculous as it seems, today is simply a better day to cry. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Don’t be shy today. Express how you feel. The more you share with others, the more they will be encouraged to share. Today may be filled with a many tender moments that are worth documenting. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Hold your temper today. No one wants to argue. It may be tough to connect with the people around you, but this isn’t a reason to get upset. Tone things down and speak more softly.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Today is an excellent day for you. You will discover many opportunities. You would do well to work with others by tuning into your sensitive nature and chiming in to the energy of the group. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Today is a good day for you. New opportunities will abound in your regular routine. Work with a group to accomplish something greater than you could do by yourself. Tune in to the energy of the collective. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Your intuition is more reliable than your mind today. This is a terrific day in which you should enjoy a good mood and clear head. Your emotions are high, so take advantage of this energy and share it.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 You may feel extra dreamy today. Your moods may fluctuate. It may be hard to get other people to share your good humour. Trying to get people to jump on your bandwagon of excitement may be difficult. Pisces - February 19 - March 20