Aries - March 21 - April 20 Let yourself go into creative mode today. Drift into a whole other world. Escape your present reality and explore your fantasies through artistic endeavors. Dream as big as your mind will allow.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Things are slipping into place quite nicely for you. Your persuasive manner are enough to get people where you want them. Control is all yours if you want it. Any risks you take today will probably work out in your favour. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

When faced with 10 entrees on a menu, it may be hard for you to choose just one. Order two or more. Don’t let indecisiveness hinder you. At the same time, don’t view it as something negative. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Your dreams will never come true unless you believe in and act on them. No one else is going to do it for you. Unless you have a fairy godmother, you need to take matters into your own hands.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 If people start to hassle you today or give you a hard time about your appearance, pay them no mind. You have the right to live your life any way you want. Be the person you want to be. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Reach for the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. It’s closer than you think. Indeed, your dreams are completely within your reach. There are forces at work today helping you to achieve your goals. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Today is your day to dream big. Think about what you want most out of life. There’s no limit to how far you can go. Your only limitation is your imagination. Don’t worry if your plan doesn't seem to make sense.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Expand your mind today. There’s an incredible opportunity opening up in which you can make great strides in a creative realm. Follow the music today. Shoot for a goal and don’t stop until you reach it. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Your mind may seem rather cloudy today, but don’t let this hinder you. Try to bring more magic into your life. The more you accept your bizarre feelings and ideas, the more things will fall into place. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 This is an excellent day for you, in which your emotions will be strong. Trust that your instincts are serving you well, better than any other sign. You have nothing to lose by following you heart.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Things may get a bit confusing today. Don’t feel like you need to make sense of it all. In fact, that may be impossible. Whatever you do, make sure you're being yourself. Let your creative nature shine through. Pisces - February 19 - March 20