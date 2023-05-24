Aries - March 21 - April 20 The desire to meet with a romantic partner and look and feel your best could give rise to a lot of short journeys in your area. Perhaps you will want to work out, buy some new clothes, or get a haircut.

Aries - March 21 - April 20 It’s time to stop acting like you think others want to see you act. The planetary configuration confirms that it’s time to express yourself – your emotions, desires, and point of view. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Your energy is high and your stamina particularly strong today. Working out or playing sports could appeal to you now. Running or aerobics could offer valuable exercise and clear your head for new ideas. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 A reunion with a family member who has been away or out of touch could generate some powerful emotions. Memories could come flooding back, making you both nostalgic and maybe a bit angry.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Today your mind is likely to be on travel. You might have to spend a lot of time running errands in the car. You could also be planning a long vacation. Your physical energy is high. Relax at home this evening. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Today you might decide to put in some extra hours on the job or take on an extra project of some sort. Work hard and earn your money, but pace yourself. Try to get a little exercise before going to bed. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Passion and determination mark today. This is the perfect day to give whatever goals you’ve been trying to accomplish that one last push. You may surprise yourself with the power and quality of your work.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Your inner power and awareness should be acute today. Some intense dreams and revelations could come from deep within, allowing you to release old traumas and phobias. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Working toward goals you share with others could bring you closer together. The whole is definitely more than the sum of the parts. Romantically, you may have an exciting, passionate encounter! Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Today you might face a task that seems as workable as emptying the ocean with a teacup. But with help from others, you will not only be able to handle it but also produce exceptional results.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 The desire to travel may come up today. You may put a lot of energy into exploring the possibilities. You might also want to travel to places where you can get some artistic inspiration. Pisces - February 19 - March 20