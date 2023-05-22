Aries - March 21 - April 20 You don’t have to be at everyone’s beck and call all the time. This is exhausting, and you lose contact with yourself. You should try to take some time out today. Take a good look at your life.

Aries - March 21 - April 20 Is it possible you’re too demanding? Today’s planetary aspects may be asking you this question. You’re choosy about the people you spend time with, and you have a tendency to ask them to go too far for you. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Today’s a day to daydream, although this may not be an activity you usually do. You may even feel as if you’re on vacation. Let’s just hope people don’t ask you a lot of difficult questions. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 If you have someone special in your life, today is a perfect day to stop playing at being your partner’s parent, as you sometimes seem to do. Reverse roles, and let other people take care of you.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 You won’t be able to fix your indecisiveness. You just need to give yourself some time. The direction your life is taking isn’t clear at the moment. There are great changes going on inside you. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

You have a strange and wonderful day ahead. Once you’ve finished your work, you may want to either draw or write something that will help you remember today for a long time. Libra - September 23 - October 22 You have a nice day in store. People may seem more attentive to your needs and generally very pleasant. You may not be used to this kind of treatment! You feel more outgoing and sociable.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Today is a day for healing and reconciliation. You may have been feeling abused and mistreated lately by someone (or a few people) in your family over the past few weeks. You’re now ready for a new start. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

You may feel living your life is like crossing a desert, but fortunately, today brings your oasis. Take advantage of it! Some people you’ve met recently could turn out to be more interesting than you thought. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Certain questions about your family life aren’t as cut and dried as you might think. Today something could happen that will let you control the situation while controlling your emotions.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 You may have had some confused emotions about your relationship or family over the past few days. You may not have been able to fully express your worries to others. Look around you. Pisces - February 19 - March 20