Aries - March 21 - April 20 Break away from all mental constraints today. The only thing holding you back could be your own mind. Don’t fear failure. Move forward with the attitude that you’re going to succeed, and you will.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Today you may have difficulty connecting with others. People may be unnecessarily harsh for no reason. Try not to get too emotionally worked up. Keep a safe distance between you and the drama. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

You will be the hit of the party today. Everyone wants to talk to you. Great transitions are happening in your life, and you should look at how you can adopt new principles and attitudes toward them. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Unless you want to get into an intellectual sparring match today, you might want to stay home. But this battle of wits could also take place in your own kitchen, so perhaps you should take a long walk.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Spend time with good friends today. Share dinner with people you love and feel free to be generous with the food and drink. You have the ability to control just about every situation. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Unexpected things are on the way and it’s best to be emotionally and physically prepared. You may be rather indecisive, but when you do act, your moves manifest in short, powerful bursts. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Why go through today with doubts or fears? You have every reason to be happy. The things you project to the world today will prove extremely favorable. Don’t hesitate to enjoy this day to the fullest.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Be aggressive with your thoughts today. You might feel a bit emotionally detached. You will most certainly want your freedom. Spend some time alone to sort things out. Take a nonjudgmental attitude. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

What are you waiting for? Go for the gold. You have the opportunity to merge with powerful groups today, so make sure to keep your eyes open. Do things that will improve your current status. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Rid yourself of all regret. It doesn’t do anyone any good. Your emotions are volatile and apt to erupt in unexpected bursts. Feel free to let it all out. Today isn’t the best day to ask for sympathy.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 There’s a fire burning in you today. Be careful how you use it. There’s a chance you could offend someone if you get too excited and fail to notice how your arrogant attitude affects people around you. Pisces - February 19 - March 20