Aries - March 21 - April 20 Emotionally, you should feel good today, so don’t let this confidence go to waste. Do things with your sweetheart and turn the dial up on romance. Your inner light is shining brightly.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 As much as you try to explain things, others simply aren’t going to see them with your same intensity and do-or-die urgency. Be careful that you don’t contrive a series of far-out stories. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Feel free to ignite your passion with the help of the people around you. Join with those who share similar dreams and make a plan for accomplishing whatever you choose. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 You may get caught up in gossip if you aren’t careful, and people may find this off-putting. The maturity level of the conversation is apt to drop significantly if you insist on talking about others.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Your enthusiasm is contagious, and you should do what you can to share this feeling with others. In matters of the heart, have confidence that you know exactly where you stand. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

You may be at a high point right now and feeling very excited about things to come. You probably anticipate but have only a vague notion of what’s just over the horizon. Have confidence in your future. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Let your heart be the reassuring force in your life today if difficult issues come to the surface. Your general sensitivity toward the world is heightened. Try not to get too weighed down by these stirrings.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Be open and communicative about your feelings today. Most people find it easy to share facts or concrete information. The challenge is to share something from your heart. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

When you enter a room, the dynamic suddenly changes. Your presence has a powerful impact on other people. Don’t take it lightly. People may hang on your words like they’re listening to the queen. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 When it comes to issues of love romance, you’re likely to be in a tough situation. The problem is that it may seem like there’s an element of detachment developing. Your partner may be moving away.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Your self-confidence will get you out of any sort of pickle you might be in today. Try not to get too emotional about any issue. Make sure that you keep things light and energetic. Pisces - February 19 - March 20