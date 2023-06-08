Aries - March 21 - April 20 It’s like you have to do everything at the same time right now. What you really need is an extra pair of hands and some additional hours in the day! It’s your nerves that may pay the price for this existence.

Aries - March 21 - April 20 Why do so many relationships seem to come with built-in booby traps? Today you may get a particularly pressing demand from someone in your family to give of your time or money. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

This is going to be a day to protect your sense of space and privacy. You may be forced into some kind of partnership with some unscrupulous people. What they don’t know is that you’re prepared. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Expect to have to make some adjustments in your love life. You may be in a different frame of mind than your partner. Why not use the day to step back from the relationship? Spend some time apart.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 You may find today a bit upsetting. Your nurturing instincts genuinely want to assist the many people who ask for your help and advice, yet you can’t shake the feeling that they’re taking advantage of you. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

How irritating to realise that those pesky problems from the past haven’t been resolved! Today you will have the strength and awareness to put these problems to rest simply by talking about them. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Continue slowly and steadily. You may get all worked up over nothing because you want everything done at once! It would be a good time to prioritise what you really want to do. Be cautious of distractions.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 For a few months now, you’ve felt that things are accelerating in your professional life. Perhaps some projects have developed more quickly than you anticipated. They may have even gotten a bit out of control. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

If by chance you have to speak in public soon, trust that people will enjoy listening to you. Words come effortlessly to you, and you exude confidence. You willingly accept the compliments of others. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Here is just the kind of day artists dream about. After yet another lukewarm reception of your artwork, an agent shows up and offers to place your paintings in one of the most prestigious museums in the world!

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 You could be in the spotlight for a few days. Try to resist succumbing to the applause of the audience, as you may encounter some obstacles. The answer lies in taking a modest approach from the outset. Pisces - February 19 - March 20