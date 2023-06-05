Aries - March 21 - April 20 Money matters might be weighing on the mind of a close friend or lover, and he or she might seek your advice. A creative project may require a larger expenditure of money, time, or other resources.

Aries - March 21 - April 20 You might have visitors, or even a hot date scheduled for tonight. By midafternoon you might feel too tired to go out and wonder if you should cancel. It’s best to keep your activities low-key. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Deliveries that you expect could be delayed. Today you might learn something shocking about a neighbour or relative. The gossip might spread rapidly through your community. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Some good but surprising news could come your way today. Perhaps a family member or friend will call or drop by with a surprising development that directly affects you.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Today may start out frustrating. Be prepared! Some equipment might go on the blink and it could take a while to get it fixed. A temporary separation from your partner could also be disappointing. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Your level of artistic inspiration is high today. Dreams may bring up some spiritual insights and revelations, and you may promptly forget them upon coming out of your dream or meditative state. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Some upsetting news regarding money could throw you into a dither today. Perhaps a check you’ve been expecting hasn’t arrived on time. Maybe the bank has made an error regarding your account.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 A setback in your career might have you feeling disoriented. Equipment might be involved. Don’t go crazy. It’s only temporary. Your efficiency, and practicality should take care of it in no time. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

A delivery that you were expecting from far away might be delayed, causing you to wonder if it might have been lost. It hasn’t. Unfortunately, there isn’t much you can do but wait. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Today you may feel especially passionate, and desire a romantic encounter. You might even have a hot date scheduled. Don’t be surprised if it has to be postponed for reasons beyond anyone’s control.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 A visitor with a few problems might come to you in search of advice. He or she might also have some other news that could shock you. This could be frustrating, particularly if you have to cancel plans. Pisces - February 19 - March 20