The drummies team from President High School have been selected to defend their title once again at this year’s national championships, but fear they miss out as they need funds getting there. The competition of the Federation of Dance Drill, Cheerleading and Majorette Sport South Africa (FDDCMSA) is taking place in Centurion, Gauteng from 28 June - 3 July.

The President High Majorette Team was established in 2022 and won the overall Large Drill Category as well as the Small Drill category that same year. Coach: Chantal Lombard. Picture supplied Head coach Chantal Lombard says, “In 2023 we were able to participate regionally and nationally as well and placed first in the Large and second in Small Drill category amongst other prestigious titles, trophies and medals that were brought back from Nationals 2023.” “Currently there are 30 athletes in the team of which only eight will be attending this year’s FDDCMSA national championships. We would love the full team to go but unfortunately due to financial constraints we are not able to make it possible for the full team.”

The athletes range from 12 to 35 years old and each need to pay R5500 to cover accommodation, transportation, meals and competition costs for the seven day duration. Lombard says: “It is immensely important for each and every athlete of this team to make it to this championship as they have put in the hard work and long hours sacrificing endless amounts of challenges and uphill battles being thrown to the team of 2024. She adds that they’ve had some fundraisers but are still short to cover a few athletes.