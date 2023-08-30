South African drummies left their mark at the World Championship of Majorette Sport Merry International Cup, scoring gold in several categories. The national team from the Federation of Dance Drill, Cheerleading and Majorette Sport South Africa came out tops at the tournament that was held in Croatia from August 24 to 27.

The team landed at Cape Town International Airport on Tuesday, where they received a hero’s welcome from family, friends and pupils from Soneike High School. WINNERS AT: World Championship of Majorette Sport Merry Assistant national coach Kaylene Cordom said the team won four gold, two silver and one bronze out of nine categories, as well as the Most Powerful Uniform of the Competition. “It was extremely hard but we pushed through. It was also a beautiful experience for us as coaches and the athletes,” Cordom added.

“The highlight was meeting new people from other countries and seeing the boys and girls performing at their very best, as well as going overseas because it was our first time. “Our next international competition is next year in France, so we will now work on trying out new athletes for the national team and work towards that.” The youngest South African athlete to compete was 12 years old, with squad members coming from all over the country – 22 athletes were from the Western Cape.

Winning the first gold and silver for the country was Quiwin Maasdorp, 16, from Paarl, who had the highest score in the Senior Modern Style Mace Solo. Quiwin came second in the Pom Pom category. WINNER: Quiwin Maasdorp, 16 He joined the drummies in Grade 8 after seeing a street march. He added: “After school I would like to be a coach for the South African team. I have worked hard to get to where I am and people have noticed it.”