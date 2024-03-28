Welcome to the first really long weekend of the year and there’s plenty to do in Cape Town, especially at the ever popular V&A Waterfront. Visitors are in for a treat this Easter weekend with a wide variety of activities for all to enjoy.

Returning favourites such as Neighbourhood Easter auditions, V&A Record Fair, and the Kids Market will take place at various locations on the property. New to the Easter weekend events is the V&A Family Egg-scape, Karien de Waal presents: Join Bands Not Gangs Easter Concert and Easter Egg hunts. Most of these events are free of charge. For more information visit www.waterfront.co.za/events

V&A Record Fair. You can capture a memorable moment with the Easter Bunny and his helpers, and might just get an Easter egg too, happening at the Victoria Wharf Centre Court & The Amphitheatre every day from 12h00–16h00. Join a thrilling Easter egg hunt adventure at Battery Park in collaboration with Adventure Works. Sign up to take part in one of the exciting family-friendly sessions and enjoy a day filled with team challenges, lawn games and lots of great prizes. Register online.

It takes place Saturday and Sunday at 09h00. Kiddies can look forward to having their faces painted in a colourful and joyful Easter theme for free at The Amphitheatre the entire weekend from 10h00 – 16h00. The Neighbourhood Easter auditions are perfect for showing off your talents at the V&A amphitheatre.

Successful artists will gain access to the Waterfront’s mentorship programme. Register online. Date: Friday & Sunday from 12h00 – 16h00 Finally, ‘Join Bands Not Gangs’ is a non-profit that uses music to help fight gangsterism in the Cape Flats and beyond. The organisation’s Mentors Band will be performing alongside the gospel-vocal style Friendship Choir.