The Friends actress has admitted she “caved into the pressure” of trying to stay looking young but wishes she had never started having cosmetic procedures as it led to her getting more and more unnecessary work done.

The 59-year-old told Woman magazine: “My biggest beauty regret is fillers. There’s so much pressure to stay looking young in this industry that once you start, it becomes a bit of a domino effect and you keep on having more.

“To the rest of the world your face is so obviously changing, but to yourself – because you’re only having one procedure at a time – you don’t notice.”

The TV and movie star had all her facial fillers dissolved back in 2017 and has now decided to grow old naturally.