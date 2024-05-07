A Springbok cop has become the first trans woman to win Miss Drag South Africa. The crowning took centre stage at the Artscape Theatre in Cape Town on Saturday, where finalists from across the country came to compete for the coveted title.

Ahead of the grand finale, each finalist underwent a closed-door interview with the esteemed panel of judges on Friday, presenting their visionary "Drag with a Purpose Project," a segment that holds significant weight in the competition. Saturday night’s finale, hailed as "world-class" by those in attendance, showcased the vibrant national costumes of the finalists, followed by the sleek swimwear segment, and culminating in a stunning display of evening wear. Royalty: Miss Drag Mzansi contestants on Saturday. Picture: supplied The night would not be complete without performances by the top local talents of Angel Lalamore, Madison Starr, and Haus of Vahlour.

The judging panel, comprised of Belinda Qaqamba, Julian Cranford Naidoo, Reno Horn, Zakhele Mgobhozi and Roche Kester, meticulously evaluated the 10 contestants, adding an additional layer of excitement to the already-electrifying event. The highlight of the evening was the crowning of Anastasia K Boney, hailing from Springbok in the Northern Cape, as the new Miss Drag South Africa. Boney, 33, a SAPS constable, made history as the first trans woman to claim the title.

An overwhelmed Boney says: "When I heard my name, I felt cold and warm, shocked but happy. “All the hard work I put in finally paid off, and I was reminded that I am indeed favoured and chosen to serve a purpose." Ycer from Tzaneen, Limpopo, was named first runner-up, while Empress, a law student from the Free State, was crowned second princess.