Beautiful and intelligent drag queens and transgender women from across the country will put their best fashion foot forward to be crowned Miss Drag SA. The organisation has extended participation to every person who is or was assigned male at birth and who identifies either as non-binary, gay and/or transgender and who is a lover of the art of drag.

Enigma von Hamburg, director of Miss Drag South Africa, said: “Miss Drag South Africa has positioned themselves as a catalyst for change within the LGBTQA+ community and beyond. “The ideal Miss Drag South Africa is thus a member of the queer community, who is passionate about social change and able to advocate for inclusion and solidarity with the aim of creating an affirming, open, just and enabling society.” Miss Drag SA finalists will be invited for a glam-camp where they will engage in different activities and training ranging from public speaking, queen etiquette, media advocacy and gender sensitisation ahead of the July 1 event. The aim of the glam-camp is to sensitise the finalists on the core values of Miss Drag South Africa and the aspirations that the winner ought to embody and model.