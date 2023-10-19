Justin Timberlake has been paaping over what his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears might reveal in her upcoming autobiography – and for good reason. The pop star has claimed she aborted his baby because he “wasn’t ready” to be a father.

Britney, 41, dated the Justin, 42, for three years until 2002 and shared that she fell pregnant during their relationship, but while she didn’t take the news as a “tragedy”, she claimed the Cry Me River hitmaker “definitely wasn’t happy” and insisted they were “too young” to be parents. In an excerpt from her upcoming memoir The Woman in Me published by People magazine, Britney wrote: “It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated. “But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."

The Toxic hitmaker – who went on to have sons Sean Preston, 18, and 17-year-old Jayden with ex-husband Kevin Federline – described having a termination as “agonising” and admitted if it had been solely her decision, she’d have continued with the pregnancy. She wrote: “If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father. “To this day, it’s one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life.”