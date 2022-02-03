Hailey Bieber has trapped brakes on the idea of having children in 2022, choosing instead to focus on her career.

The 25-year-old model – who has been married to pop star Justin Bieber since 2018 – thinks that the pair will start trying for children in the “next couple of years”, but said that starting a family in 2022 would be a “little hectic”.

She said: “I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try. But there’s a reason they call it try, right?

“You don’t know how long that process is going to take.

“Definitely no kids this year, that would be a little hectic!”

The socialite – who recently launched skin care brand Rhode – explained that despite initially believing she would want to start a family soon after getting married, she now realises that she is “super, super young” and wants to concentrate on her business.

TAKING THEIR TIME: Justin and Hailey

She told the Wall Street Journal: “There’s this thing that happens for women when you get married.

“Everybody assumes it’s: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby.

“Well, what about the things I want to accomplish in my business? I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to have kids super, super young.

“Then I turned 25 and I’m like, I’m still super, super young.”

Hailey’s admissions come just months after an insider told Us Weekly that the pair were “definitely ready”.

The insider said: “They both feel like it’s their destiny to have kids together and they are definitely ready.”

