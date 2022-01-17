How many times can a TV station air the movie Anaconda before viewers finally have enough? The answer is 19.

Local celebrities are leading a public revolt against e.tv after the free-to-air channel announced that they would be screening the 1997 action-horror again during prime time on Saturday.

“Can you guess this Saturday’s 8PM movie?” e.tv had tweeted last week.

Can you guess this Saturday's 8PM movie? pic.twitter.com/rCJeWiZsTB — @etv (@etv) January 13, 2022

The slang stuk has been broadcast almost 20 times, the last time was apparently in 2014, still too fresh in the memory for viewers.

Starring Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Jon Voight, Eric Stoltz, Jonathan Hyde and Owen Wilson, the film directed by Luis Llosa became a cult classic, but it seems that South Africans have become gatvol.

Actress Pearl Thusi was one of them, tweeting: “You guys really need a better team to push old and non-stop repeat content. Y’all been playing this movie since I was my daughter’s age. Stop it.”

You guys really need a better team to push old and non stop repeat content. Y’all been playing this movie since I was my daughters age. Stop it. https://t.co/arjcd7RzqH — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) January 13, 2022

Former Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane also threw shade, writing: “You are behaving like the ANC now. You can’t still be showing Anaconda in 2022.”

You are behaving like the ANC now. You can’t still be showing Anaconda in 2022. https://t.co/SE43XWoHu9 — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) January 13, 2022

Cape MC and funny man Simon Orgill tweeted: “At this point we have to admit that no country has watched Anaconda times more than us.”

At this point we have to admit that no country has watched Anaconda times more than us. https://t.co/YslyuS31cH — Simon (@simon_orgill) January 13, 2022

Another comedian, Donovan Goliath, added: “Just change the name to Enaconda.”

Just change the name to Enaconda. https://t.co/TVUbSRIENG — Donovan Goliath (@DonovanGoliath) January 13, 2022

For those who have been living onder die klip for 25 years, Anaconda, which spawned four sequels, follows a film crew who are kidnapped by a hunter who is going after the world’s biggest green anaconda, which is discovered in the Amazon jungle.

