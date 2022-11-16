The South African Diabetes Alliance (Sada) has written an open letter to Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla calling on him to urgently implement education programmes to fight diabetes. More than 4.2 million South Africans are suffering from diabetes, Sada warns, and a sizable number of people were not even aware they were living with it.

According to the International Diabetes Federation, close to 537 million adults between 20-79 years are living with diabetes around the world. At the same time diabetes also costs the country nearly R70 billion due to medical procedures. Speaking to eNCA, Sada chairperson Patrick Ngassa Piotie said that most Type 2 diabetic people might not have any symptoms as a result of a high-level of glucose in the blood and a person can live almost for 10 years without noticing it.