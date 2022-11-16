The South African Diabetes Alliance (Sada) has written an open letter to Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla calling on him to urgently implement education programmes to fight diabetes.
More than 4.2 million South Africans are suffering from diabetes, Sada warns, and a sizable number of people were not even aware they were living with it.
According to the International Diabetes Federation, close to 537 million adults between 20-79 years are living with diabetes around the world.
At the same time diabetes also costs the country nearly R70 billion due to medical procedures.
Speaking to eNCA, Sada chairperson Patrick Ngassa Piotie said that most Type 2 diabetic people might not have any symptoms as a result of a high-level of glucose in the blood and a person can live almost for 10 years without noticing it.
He also said that with the latest statistics showing an increase in people who are diabetic, it has come to the point where it has become a public crisis and the number one cause of death in South Africa.
In commemorating World Diabetes Day, the Department of Health spokesperson Foster Mohale has urged mense to know their diabetic and general health status through regular screening and testing, for early detection and successful treatment of this potentially life threatening condition in order to live a long and healthy lifestyle.