Cape Town diva Salome Damons-Johansen could be showing up at your wedding one of these days. The singing sensation’s latest gig is on the small screen, as the presenter on VIA’s latest show called ‘Afhaak’.

The mom of one shared her excitement on social media and said: “Prayers do come true. “The last few months have taken me on the wildest rollercoaster of my life. A new adventure awaits me, taking my career to the next level. “I’ve been bursting with excitement to finally announce that your girl will be the host of a new show called ‘Afhaak’ on Via channel 147.

“I am thrilled to be a part of this project and would like to thank Green Planet Productions for trusting me to walk this journey with them. “Ons gaan lag, huil en sommer baie pret het.” Love to see it: Afhaak documents your wedding plans. Picture supplied VIA Channel head Azelia Morkel says Salome was the perfect choice for them.

Azelia says: “VIA is looking for couples that will soon be tying the knot to feature in our brand-new wedding show. “In each episode of this docu-reality series, we follow a couple’s journey all the way to the altar. “We witness all the highs and lows of wedding planning, from cake tastings to dress fittings, and more.

“Finding the perfect presenter was quite easy, we knew that we needed a peoples’ person with an equally beautiful love story. Someone who has a big personality, and is so loved by the community that people can’t help but open up to her, and still believes in love. “And there is no one better than the South African songbird, Salome, to help our brides and grooms on this big journey.” Salome tells the Daily Voice: “I am excited, it’s something out of the norm for me. I love weddings, I’m a people-person so for me this is easy.”