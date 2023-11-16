The diva we all know and love is taking her music home and celebrating her hit songs with the people who made it all happen. Mitchells Plain better be ready for what’s to come.

Salome Damons-Johansen became a sensation with her hit songs, I Don’t Want to Know, What I Do Best, It’s Complicated, and more. Wherever she performs, these songs are in high demand. With life’s ups and downs, Salome’s journey is testimony to many. She has overcome many challenges in her past, including drugs and alcohol abuse, but she has soared above and beyond what she could of dreamt of. Despite these challenges, she has brought out memorable hits and turned her life around for the better.

Being proud of her achievements and her place of birth is one of her strongest pillars in her life, she admits. Salome says: “My life was filled with many lows and I can’t show the people in my life enough gratitude. They have been by my side through everything, and so now while the sun is shining I want to express this gratitude to the people from Mitchells Plain, because it is here where most of my support comes from. “Thank you so much to all of them who have already purchased their tickets and we can’t wait to share the evening with all of you.”