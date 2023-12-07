Known for her fierce presence on stage, powerful voice and her “this is me” attitude, she is set to entrance Mitchells Plain once again.

This Kaapse diva is set to light up the stage in her home town on Friday night to expressing gratitude to the community who helped her in many ways to become the Salome Damons-Johansen we all know and love today.

An excited Salome says: “I picked up a microphone for the first time at Mitchells Plain Primary School. My family still lives here and I make sure that I perform here every single year. This is my home and I’m proud of that.”

Known for her many radio hits like What I Do Best, It’s complicated and I Don’t Wanna Know among others are all part of the journey and will all be part of the show.

The best part for me is that this show will now become an annual celebration and will feature new upcoming Mitchells Plain talent.