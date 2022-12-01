A Television sports presenter has landed innie sop for calling soccer superstar Christiano Ronaldo a p***.
Unseen footage of SuperSport presenter Tshepang ‘Twiggy’ Mollison has surfaced, showing her vuilbek visuals to describe the Portugal footie legend.
The enigmatic Mollison has been a part of the SuperSport team for a while now, as she forms part of a team that presents SuperPicks and numerous other magazine shows previewing the ongoing Fifa World Cup.
However, in this footage, Mollison is questioned about who she would like to see lift the World Cup between Ronaldo and Argentina icon Lionel Messi and she gladly picked the latter, but her reasoning behind her choice was rather colourful.
Mollison can be seen and heard calling Ronaldo a p***, reports IOL.
SuperSport has since apologised for the gaffe, saying “this was a rehearsal and not meant for broadcast”.
“Despite this, we unreservedly apologise for the language used,” SuperSport added on their social media pages.
Mollison may be taken off our TV screens following the incident, with insiders fearing that she might be suspended.
November 30, 2022
Ronaldo and Messi hinted prior to the start of the Qatar World Cup that this edition of the global showpiece might be their last, as the former turns 38 next year and the latter 36.
They will be at least 41 and 39, respectively, by the time of the 2026 edition set for the US.