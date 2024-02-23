When two of Cape Town’s hip hop icons get together, there’s no doubt that something legendary is about to go down. Fans and followers of Grand Master DJ Ready D and YoungstaCPT were treated to a kwaai colab when popular sport and streetwear brand Reebok kicked off with the launch of the much-anticipated music video of their song ‘Back Like I Never Left’.

The video, currently available on YouTube, pays homage to the essence of South African hip hop. Grandmaster Ready D says: “Whenever YoungstaCPT and I team up to make music, we strive to pay homage to the rich history and vibrant spirit of hip-hop culture. When I produced Back Like I Never Left, I ensured this spirit permeated every element of the track was paramount.” Ready D says the Reebok brand resonates with the culture of hip hop and is a perfect fit for the video.