When two of Cape Town’s hip hop icons get together, there’s no doubt that something legendary is about to go down.
Fans and followers of Grand Master DJ Ready D and YoungstaCPT were treated to a kwaai colab when popular sport and streetwear brand Reebok kicked off with the launch of the much-anticipated music video of their song ‘Back Like I Never Left’.
The video, currently available on YouTube, pays homage to the essence of South African hip hop.
Grandmaster Ready D says: “Whenever YoungstaCPT and I team up to make music, we strive to pay homage to the rich history and vibrant spirit of hip-hop culture. When I produced Back Like I Never Left, I ensured this spirit permeated every element of the track was paramount.”
Ready D says the Reebok brand resonates with the culture of hip hop and is a perfect fit for the video.
“Reebok's desire to celebrate this legacy deeply resonated with us. To honour it, we meticulously integrated all the essential ingredients of hip hop culture into the production. Furthermore, we crafted the song to shine in both audio and visual formats.
“The music video showcases the dynamism of the culture in all its glory, from Youngsta’s dope lyrics, to my own skills on the turntables. It also highlights timeless elements like Breaking and Graff Art.”
The video was shot in and around Cape Town, giving nostalgic nods to POC's rehearsal spots opposite Ready D's childhood home in Mitchells Plain, to YoungstaCPT’s creative hub, On The Blocc in Wynberg.
