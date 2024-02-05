Popular South African rapper and lyricist YoungstaCPT’s seemingly celebratory toast to fellow musician Tyla’s Grammy win has failed to hit its mark. South African songstress Tyla, 22, won her first Grammy award on Sunday. She won the Best African Music Performance award for her hit song “Water”.

While thousands of South Africans have taken to X to congratulate and celebrate her win, YoungstaCPT’s tweet following the win has left many irate and unsettled. YoungstaCPT, whose real name is Riyadh Roberts, on Monday morning posted on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter): “At this point, if you wanna be taken seriously as a coloured, you gotta do something serious for South Africa 1st 🥇”. Tyla. While some X users agreed with YoungstaCPT, a number of other users pointed out how negative the rapper’s post came across.

One X user who goes by the name @Mat_Sogou wrote: ‘just lost a fan for your nonsensical mentality. How does being a coloured have to do with any of this? One of the biggest artists in SA (AKA) was coloured and his biggest fanbase was/is black.’ @SamkeloS___ wrote: “That’s a low blow, even from you. Just keep quiet and work harder Kaapstad ndini.” That’s a low blow, even from you. Just keep quiet and work harder Kaapstad ndini — 𝐍![CDATA[]]>𝐨![CDATA[]]>𝐜![CDATA[]]>𝐭![CDATA[]]>𝐚 (@SamkeloS___) February 5, 2024 @paballo_maseko wrote: “You should’ve just said Congratulations. All of this is unnecessary. So many coloured people prosper not only in South Africa but on an international level. Just because you’re the only one that has fallen short doesn’t apply to everyone else😃”

You should’ve just said Congratulations. All of this is unnecessary. So many coloured people prosper not only in South Africa but on an international level.



Just because you’re the only one that has fallen short doesn’t apply to everyone else😃 — Paballo❄️ (@paballo_maseko) February 5, 2024 @JackzMind wrote: “A Congratulations would have been enough. There is no need to fuel division and perpetuate a false narrative. While she has showcased her talent and represented South Africa on a global stage, it is important to acknowledge that she has not made significant contributions to us as a nation. “However, her talent has earned her a Grammy, perhaps we can also encourage her to strive for even greater achievements. Let’s redirect our energy towards supporting her success instead of creating unnecessary divisions.” A Congratulations would have been enough. There is no need to fuel division and perpetuate a false narrative. While she has showcased her talent and represented South Africa on a global stage, it is important to acknowledge that she has not made significant contributions to us as… — ✳️☆JACK☆✳️ (@JackzMind) February 5, 2024 Another user wrote: “What’s with the bitterness? All you’ve got to do is to stop trying soo hard to be American and be South African. Switch from hip hop and do something African moron. Sharp neh?”

What’s with the bitterness?

All you’ve got to do is to stop trying soo hard to be American and be South African. Switch from hip hop and do something African moron



Sharp neh? pic.twitter.com/nQsR6kdaNf — PovertyKiller_Official (@PovertykillerB) February 5, 2024 @bryaanthefirst wrote: “You’re always complaining bro, it’s like you feel that the world owes you something smh!🤦🏿‍♂️” @jaxdavids wrote: “No, that's not it. 😔She's representing South Africa & Africa. Maybe just be proud of her instead?” pic.twitter.com/FUe4Lq7CuL — ツ O R I (@Ori_RSA) February 5, 2024 Youngsta’s tweet also drew the attention of local celebs such as Nota Baloyi, who commented: “Same goes for all non-whites… We all have to be exceptional to be seen!”