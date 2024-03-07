What started out as just singing in a barbershop after a fresh fade has turned into a viral moment for a South African man, generating over a million views and catching the attention of Grammy nominated artist Kenny Lattimore. Singing sensation Austin Hendricks, 26, from Galvendale in Gqeberha, has been trending on social media after he was filmed singing Kenny’s hit song, ‘For You’.

“My journey as a singer has been filled with a lot of empty promises and disappointments. It's by the grace of God that this moment has arrived because I have been grinding all my life,” he says. “I didn’t expect the video to blow up that quickly. I just woke up the next morning and saw the views and the video circulating.” “Before the video happened, I was having a bad day and was not in the mood for people or to sing. After cutting my hair, the owner of the barber asked me to sing, I sang and it so happened that I got recorded.”

Kwaai: Austin’s barbershop video. Picture: TikTok Screengrab The video was such a hit that the legend Kenny Lattimore posted the clip on his Instagram page with the caption, “This brother’s voice expresses For You with authenticity and beauty.” Austin says: “What a dream come true, I did not know that a laaitie from the Galvendale would feature on an Instagram account of a guy from that calibre. I did not even think that I did the song justice, it’s mind blowing.” The video was also liked by award winning South African media personality Boity Thulo.